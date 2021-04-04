Albert Hadamek
HOUSTON — Albert Hadamek, 87, of Houston passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021. He was born June 19, 1933 in Cuero to Sebuse Edward (S.E. or Seb) and Hattie Krolle Hadamek. He proudly served in the United States Airforce during the Korean war. He married Nellwyn Raye Riddell on November 27, 1955 in Cotulla. He worked for Texaco in Oilfield Exploration as well as a computer technologist. After his first wife Nellie passed away, Albert met Ida Smith and they got married in October of 1987. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his daughter, Sandra Marberry Eubanks (Harold) of Houston; son, Terry Hadamek of Bellville; sister, Helen Bulgerin of Cuero; grandchildren, Corey (Kristy) Marberry of Tomball, Krysta Marberry of Houston; great-grandchildren, Kayla Marberry, Kassidy Marberry and Colin Marberry all of Houston. He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Nellie and Ida; son, Albert Hadamek, Jr.; sisters, Elenora Jurek, Alice Wiese, Dolly Caraway and Shirley Koenig. Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 7, 2021, from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 1:00 pm at Freund Funeral Home with Deacon Leo Sharron officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside cemetery. Pallbearers include Corey Marberry, Colin Marberry, Donnie Caraway, Roy Weise, Curtis Weise, David Weise, Chuck Riddell, Todd Riddell. Honorary Pallbearers include Krysta Marberry, Kayla Marberry, Kassidy Marberry and Kristy Marberry. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Michael’s Catholic Church. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
