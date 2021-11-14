Albert “Harold” Blevins
PORT LAVACA — Albert “Harold” Blevins, 90, of Port Lavaca passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 7, 2021. He was born October 27, 1931 in Port Lavaca to Walter and Dora Hardwick Blevins. Harold served in the U.S. Marine Corp. during the Korean War. He was retired from Union Carbide and was a past member of the VFW Post 4403.
He is survived by his sons, Terry Blevins (Beatrice) and Mark Blevins; and sister, Barbara Husak.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Francis Charlene Thompson Blevins; parents; and brothers, Leonard, Jerry, Leroy, Larry Joe, Walter, Gerald and Glenn Blevins.
Graveside services will be held Monday, November 15, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery with Pastor Chip Reynolds officiating. Military honors will be held under the auspices of the Calhoun County Veterans Joint Honor Guard.
Special memories and words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
