Albert John Totah, Sr.
VICTORIA — Albert John Totah, Sr. 94 of Victoria passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023. He was born October 6, 1928 in Rochester, NY to Peter and Mariam Dabis Totah.
Albert graduated from Patti Welder High School and attended the University of Texas, he served his country during the Korean Conflict in the US Army. Mr. Totah was the owner and operator of The Corral Restaurant for 62 1/2 years before he retired.
He is survived by his daughters, Denise Totah , Stephanie Totah, Cassandra Totah Garcia all of Victoria, Lisa Totah Brooks of Cypress; son, Albert Totah Jr of Victoria; sister, Jeanette Totah of Victoria; sister-in- laws Dee Totah and Margaret Saludis; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one great great grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Totah was preceded in death by his wife, Gwendolyn Marie Ara Totah in 2012 and brother George A. Totah.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at Rosewood Funeral Chapels from 4-6 pm with a rosary to be recited at 6:15 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial is 2 PM Thursday July 20, 2023 at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral with Father Kirby Hlavaty officiating. Graveside services with full military honors under the auspices of the Victoria Veterans Council will be conducted at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Keith Totah, Mason Loos, Jonathan Garcia, Rick Garcia, Nicholas Brooks and Joe Dabis. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Milton Neitsch, Bobby Trevino, Mark Saludis, Brian Saludis, Louis Ara, Jamie Ara, Steven Saul, George Ara, Jr., James Ara and George Pickering III.
Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.
To share memories or words of comfort visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.