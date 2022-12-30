Albert Kucera
EL CAMPO — Albert Frank Kucera, 83, passed away December 27, 2022. He was born on June 15, 1939 in East Bernard to the late Paul and Stella Rejsek Kucera. He loved hunting and fishing and time with his neighbors. He was a veteran of the US Army.
He is survived by his daughter Donna Harris and John Richter of El Campo; grandchildren Dillion Harris, Erica Harris, and Nicholas Harris; siblings Dorothy Pratka of Inez, Frances Klatt of Victoria, and Paul Kucera and wife Sharon of El Campo and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and wife Marilyn Kucera.
Upon Albert’s request, no services will be held.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
