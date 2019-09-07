ALBERT LOPEZ VICTORIA - Albert Lopez passed away September 5, 2019 at the age of 45. He was born January 4, 1974 to the late Alejandro Salazar and Genevieve Guajardo Lopez. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, John Henry Lopez, Jimmy Lopez and Estanislado Mascorro; as well as numerous aunts and uncles. He is survived by his brothers, Marcos Lopez and his companion Olga Parsons, Renaldo Lopez and Paul Mascorro and his wife Mary; uncle, Serapio Lopez and his wife Esther and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway in Victoria. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Michael Lopez, Joseph Lopez, John Henry Lopez, Jr., Alfred Perez, Manuel Garcia, Poche Rodriguez, Tony Rodriguez, Joe Bautista, Ernest Garcia and Danny Delagarza. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
