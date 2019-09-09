ALBERT LOPEZ VICTORIA - Albert Lopez passed away Sept. 5, 2019 at the age of 45. Visitation will be held Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm with a funeral at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. All services will be held at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
