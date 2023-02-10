Albert Mechler
YOAKUM — Albert Mechler, 98, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born November 11, 1924 in Devine, Texas to Albert and Clara (Ehlinger) Mechler. He grew up on his family’s farm near Castroville, Texas.
He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1944 to 1947 as part of C Flight, Engineering Section, 84th Bomb Squadron, 47th Bombardment Group, 12th Air Force. His duties included being the flight engineer on the Douglas A-26 Invader and many times flying as co-pilot.
He married his beloved Dorothy Ann Scherlen in 1954 and graduated from Texas A&I University in Kingsville as a petroleum engineer. He joined Marathon Oil Company, and over his 32 year career he had increasing job responsibilities in oil and gas exploration and production. He completed numerous advanced engineering and management programs including executive training at MIT’s Sloan Business School. He finished his career as a regional executive directing offshore production in the Gulf of Mexico. During his career, the family grew and they frequently moved for his job. They lived in Bay City, TX, Hobbs, NM, Tyler, TX, Los Angeles, CA, Houston, TX, Findley, OH, Anchorage, AK and returned to Houston, before they retired to the Svoboda/Scherlen ancestral farm in Yoakum, Texas. Albert and Dorothy celebrated life together for 66 years before her passing in 2021.
During his 36 years of retirement, he raised cattle as a gentlemen rancher. Albert had many life-long interests and hobbies, including arrow head hunting, radio-controlled airplanes, fishing, and coin collecting. He also collected and restored antique tractors; which resulted in a large collection of John Deere tractors. He was a life-long learner and avid reader; especially of American History.
During his business career, he served as president of the Alaska Oil and Gas Association and the Western Oil and Gas Association. In retirement, he served as a Director for the Dewitt County Soil & Conversation District and as an eastern Dewitt County rainfall weather monitor. He gave local talks on weather forecasts, some based on his annual ‘onion test’. He also gave lectures on the history of the American tractors and tours of his tractor collection. He volunteered for Meals-on-Wheels and other local charities. During periods of his life he was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Survivors are his daughter, Diana Collins (Jimmy); his son, Robert Mechler (Ann); his daughter, Suzanne Hewitt (Charlie); nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and sisters, Ann Gooch and Mary Jane Smith.
Preceded in death by his parents, wife Dorothy Mechler and brother George Mechler.
Visitation 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, February 10, 2023 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Rosary recited at 1:30 p.m. and Funeral Mass at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 11, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Committal to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers are James A. Collins, Kevin Mechler, Matt Gonzalez, Ryan Smith, Robert Price, Richard Sommer, Henry Sommer, and John Renken. Honorary pallbearers are Michael McFadden and Reed Malin.
The family wishes to thank John Renken for his many years of help on the ranch and Frances Boswell for her support and care of our father.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
