Albert Raynold Jahnsen
CUERO — Albert Raynold Jahnsen of Cuero, Texas went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at the age of 81. He was born on July 31, 1939, in Denhawken, Texas.
Family was the joy of his life. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Beatrice Jahnsen; brother, Earl Jahnsen; son, Thomas Jahnsen (Rosie); daughters, Brenda Gohmert (John Lloyd), Kay Lapp Arndt (Delvin), Denise McMahan (Jeff); grandchildren, Michael Lapp (Casey), Heather Squires (Russell), Stephanie Haverda (Benjamin), Johnna Gohmert (Nick), Miranda Adams (Will), Brent Gohmert (Hannah), Mikayla Sebek (Blayne), Carly Waters (Chris); and great-grandchildren, Mason, Lincoln, Everley, Parker, Koltyn, Seeley, Slade, Rayland, Brantley, Callahan, Waylon, Clancy, Amos, and Casen.
Visitation will be held at Freund Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 25th from 5 PM - 7 PM with the Masonic ceremony beginning at 6:40 PM. Memorial Services will be held Wednesday, August 26th with celebration of life at 10 AM at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Cuero and graveside immediately after at Memory Gardens of Cuero.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Albert’s honor to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Cuero or the Dewitt Medical Foundation.
You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com.
Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
