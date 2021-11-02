Albert Smaistrla
EAST BERNARD —
Albert Smaistrla, 85, of East Bernard, TX passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Born on June 29, 1936 in East Bernard, TX to the late Raymond and Sofie Macha Smaistrla, Albert lived his life within 6 miles of his birthplace.
Albert was a 1954 graduate of East Bernard High School. After high school, he enlisted in the National Guard and served our country in the United States Army Reserve honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant. Albert married the love of his life, Margaret Havel, on May 2, 1959 and together they raised four children. Albert was always supportive of his children and grandchildren, attending many sporting events, band concerts, county fairs, graduations and birthday parties. He enjoyed the fellowship of attending church picnics and donating his time to help others. You would often find him cooking for events and volunteering for the auction at the church bazaar. He enjoyed dancing with Margaret, hunting and fishing, beekeeping, coffee with his friends at Vincek’s Smokehouse and trying his luck in Vegas among many other things. Perhaps the most endearing thing about him was his ability to strike up an interesting conversation with just about anyone, making them feel valued and welcomed. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion, KJT, Ducks Unlimited, CCA and a faithful member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret R. Smaistrla, infant son, Robert W. Smaistrla and his brothers, Bernard and Donald Smaistrla.
He is survived by his daughters, Rita Willis and husband, Bill of Missouri City and Renee Perry and husband, Scott of Richmond; sons, Ray Smaistrla and wife, Yollie of Houston and Ron Smaistrla and wife, Christy of East Bernard; sister, Carolyn Minks of East Bernard, brother, Jodie Smaistrla and wife, Jerry; grandchildren, Jill Crocker and husband, Greg, Keith Willis, Justin Perry and wife, Abigail, Jonathan Perry, Jacob Perry, Anna Smaistrla, Reid Smaistrla, and Ethan Smaistrla; great grandchildren, Flynn Perry, Azelie Perry and Grayson Crocker.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 starting at 6 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church with a Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. by the East Bernard Knights of Columbus. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday November 4, 2021 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in East Bernard with Father Ben Smaistrla and Deacon Denis Smaistrla officiating. A Rite of Burial and Committal will follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum in East Bernard. Serving as pallbearers will be grandsons Keith Willis, Justin Perry, Jonathan Perry, Jacob Perry, Reid Smaistrla and Ethan Smaistrla. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be his granddaughters, Jill Willis and Anna Smaistrla.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for any donations honoring Albert go to a charity of choice.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at https://www.whartonfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.