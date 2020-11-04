Albert “Sonny” Joseph Supak, Jr.

Sonny worked diligently at El Campo Aluminum and Central Freight Lines prior to his retirement. The enjoyment of being a farmer and ranching his land left him with a great big smile on his face at sunset. Being competitive at the domino and card tables was his passion. There are also many stories to be remembered of him fishing, hunting, and spending quality time with family.
There will be a visitation on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, with Rosary being recited at 6:00 pm at Ganado Funeral Home Chapel. There will be a Funeral Mass on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10:00 am at Assumption Catholic Church with Father Kirby Hlavaty officiating, followed by interment at Assumption Catholic Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Ganado Funeral Home, 800 S. Third St. Ganado, TX 77962, 361-771-2120.
