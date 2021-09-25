Albertina “Tiny” Weber
REFUGIO — Albertina “Tiny” Weber passed away on September 22, 2021 at the age of 94. She was born in Flatonia, Texas on January 27, 1927, to the late Edwin and Ida Rose (Kelly) Brunner. Tiny married Lynwood E. (Bob) Weber on July 17, 1950, and they celebrated 67 years of marriage before his passing in Oct 2017. She was a school nurse with Refugio ISD for 28 years before her retirement in 1992. Tiny also worked for the Refugio County Memorial Hospital for 12 years as night supervisor and taught the first LVN class at the hospital. Tiny was an active member of St. James Catholic Church in Refugio, where she served as Eucharistic Minister and was involved with the St. Vincent de Paul Society. She was a graduate of St. Joseph’s School of Nursing in Houston, TX in 1947. Tiny enjoyed going to the Louisiana casinos, crocheting, gardening, and tending to her pot plants on the patio. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister and 1 grandchild. Tiny is survived by: Her four children, Sarah (Gary) Pribyl of Victoria, TX, Katie (Larry) Kurtz of Victoria, TX, Richard (Tammy) Weber of Parker, CO, and John Weber of Grapevine, TX, her 11 grandchildren, her 2 step-grandchildren, and her 6 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Jane (Ed) Stoeckle of Alexandria, LA and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Friday, October 1, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM at Moore Funeral Home in Refugio, TX. Funeral Mass for Albertina (Tiny) Weber will be on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 10:00 AM at St. James Catholic Church in Refugio, TX. Pallbearers will be Thomas Pribyl, Patrick Pribyl, Roger Kurtz, Keith Kurtz, David Weber and Carlos Vasquez. Donations may be made to St. James Catholic Church, St. Vincent de Paul Society in Refugio or to the donor’s choice.
