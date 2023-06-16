Alberto Ordonez
VICTORIA — Alberto Ordonez Sr. went to his everlasting resting place on June 13, 2023. He was born in Victoria, Tx on March 20, 1937, to the late Narciso and Juanita Ordonez.
Alberto worked in the Department of Waste and Water for the City of Victoria from October 2, 1956, to March 31, 1993. Upon his retirement, he was the plant informant.
He married the love of his life, Beatrice Amaro Ordonez, on April 3, 1961. They were married 59 years before her passing.
Alberto is preceded in death by both of his parents, wife Beatrice, brothers Tino and Pete, sisters, Katy Cantu, and Margaret Deleon.
He is survived by Father-in-law Pablo Amaro Sr., brothers Paul Ordonez (Connie), and Joe Ordonez (Teresa), sisters Mary Jane Salazar(Joe), Susie Taylor, Mary Garcia, Mickey Benham, and Antonia Martinez, his sons, Robert (Di’ana) Ordonez, Michael (Cheryl) Ordonez, and Alberto Jr. (Christy) Ordonez.
He is also survived by 7 granddaughters, 10 grandsons, and 11 great-grandchildren, his friend, Joe Lazo, and his dog Diamond.
Visitation will begin Sunday, June 18, 2023, 5 pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home. With a Rosary to be recited at 6 pm.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home Victoria. 361-575-3212.

