Alberto Villarreal Puga
GOLIAD — Alberto Villarreal Puga, age 84, of Goliad, Texas, went to be with the Lord our Savior on January 16, 2021. He was born February 16, 1936 in Beeville, Texas. A son of the late Alvino S. Puga and Ygnacia V. Puga. He was a retired caretaker, landscaper for the R.L. Pettus estate, and a television repairman.
Alberto is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Olivia Lozano Puga; sister, Alvina P. Garcia; and brother, Dionicio V. Puga. He is also survived by children: Alberto Puga, Jr. (partner, David Andrus), Romana Puga Garcia (Andy Garcia), Graciela Puga (partner, Jessica Villarreal); grandchildren: John Herrara, Jeanette Herrera (Patrick Tijerina), Andrew Garcia, Jr. (Elena Garcia); and many great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family members.
Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, January 20, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home Goliad.
Mass will be held Thursday, January 21, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., with Fr. Ty Bazar officiating, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Goliad, Texas. Burial will follow in Flores Cemetery, Goliad, Texas.
Thoughts and prayers may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
