Alberto Villarreal Puga
GOLIAD — Alberto Villarreal Puga, age 84, of Goliad, Texas, went to be with the Lord our Savior on January 16, 2021. He was born February 16, 1936 in Beeville, Texas. A son of the late Alvino S. Puga and Ygnacia V. Puga. He was a retired caretaker, landscaper for the R.L. Pettus estate, and a television repairman.
Alberto is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Olivia Lozano Puga; sister, Alvina P. Garcia; and brother, Dionicio V. Puga. He is also survived by children: Alberto Puga, Jr. (partner, David Andrus), Romana Puga Garcia (Andy Garcia), Graciela Puga (partner, Jessica Villarreal); grandchildren: John Herrara, Jeanette Herrera (Patrick Tijerina), Andrew Garcia, Jr. (Elena Garcia); and many great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family members.
Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, January 20, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home Goliad.
Mass will be held Thursday, January 21, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., with Fr. Ty Bazar officiating, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Goliad, Texas. Burial will follow in Flores Cemetery, Goliad, Texas.
Thoughts and prayers may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.