ALBINA BEA BOHUSLAV MOULTON - Albina "Bea" Bohuslav, 85, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her home surrounded by her beloved family. She was born December 29, 1934 in Shiner to Matt and Clara (Simersky) Spann. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Moulton Catholic Daughters, Court #2018 and K.J.Z.T. She married Clarence Bohuslav in 1956 and they were blessed with 3 daughters and one son, Karen, Donna, Connie and Ronnie. She was married to her beloved Clarence for 64 years and the family request prayers for him, as he is currently hospitalized. She was the best sister, friend, wife, Mom and Momo ever, and we will miss her. Survivors are husband, Clarence Bohuslav; daughters, Karen Pilat (Calvin), Donna Simper and Connie Avant (Bobby); son, Ronnie Bohuslav (Christy); 10 grandchildren, Morgan Boyd, Taylor Bohuslav, Bailey Bohuslav, Nathan Bartek, Quenton Pilat, Dustin Pilat, Cody Simper, Jill Gonzales, Joshua Avant and Brittany Avant; 9 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Evelyn Simper and Barbara Bruns (Kenneth); brother, Raymond Spann (Esterleen). Preceded in death by her parents; great-grandson, Jacob Simper; brother, Adolph Spann. Private Funeral Service was held with Memorial Funeral Mass at a later date. Burial was held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers were her grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Joseph Social Center, Moulton, Tx. Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Facebook memories to now (5)
- Blog: Trump made a mistake (4)
- Letter:Don't let anarchy start in Victoria (4)
- Letter: Langhoff supports Trump for president (4)
- 'Appeal to the Lord': July 4 public prayers draw dozens to DeLeon Plaza (4)
- This is not normal (2)
- Sister Sturm's views after participating in “Black Lives Matter” march of June 7 (2)
- Letter: I am not OK keeping the statue (2)
- Victoria Regional Airport officials explore new air service proposals (2)
- 'I'm here for the community': Partnership brings soup kitchen meals to Southside of Victoria (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.