Aldn Ray Podsim

BEEVILLE — Aldn Ray “Pogo” Podsim passed away August 30, 2022 at his home in Beeville, Texas. He was 78.
Pogo was born February 28, 1944 in Westoff, Texas to Walter Podsim and Elenora (Hengst) Podsim. He was a graduate of Yorktown High School and attended Bee County College. He married Janie Turk in Yorktown on June 16, 1963. He was a high voltage service supervisor for AEP and later with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice where he retired. He played in several bands including Brush Country Cowboy Church and enjoyed music. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a people person.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Elenora Podsim; and his mother- and father-in-law who loved him as a son, Gus and Selma Turk.
Left behind to cherish fond memories include his wife of 59 years, Janie Podsim of Beeville; a son, Landon Podsim of Beeville; a daughter, Wendy (Kerry) Cathy of Kerrville; a granddaughter, Samantha (Brian) Smith of Kerrville; grandchildren, Alexander and Hope Smith of Kerrville; and his best friend, Chris Curtis.

