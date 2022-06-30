Alejandra Arzola
BAYSIDE — Alejandra Arzola, 90, passed away June 27, 2022. She was born April 24, 1932 in Refugio, Tx. to the late Carlos and Leonarda Hernandez. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Alberto Arzola, Jr. Alejandra is survived by her sons Margarito (Carmen) Arzola of Bayside, Jorge (Maka) Arzola of New Mexico, Henry (Corena) Arzola of Woodsboro, Juan Ruben (Verna) Arzola of Bayside, Joe Luis Arzola of Refugio, Arnulfo Arzola of Bayside and Cornelio (Rolinda) Arzola of Corpus Christi; daughters Maria Alejandra Arzola of Woodsboro, Natalia Arzola of Miranda City, Tx., Diana (James) Arzola of Bayside and Lorena (James) Dyche of Bayside; brother Carlos Hernandez Jr. of Bayside; sisters Santos Maria Jaramillo of Corpus Christi and Juanita (Gregorio) Montemayor of Bayside; 46 grandchildren, 87 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Gabriel Lopez, Shawn Lee Anderson, Joe Luis Arzola, Jr. Juan Ruben Arzola, Jr., Ruven Garcia, Jr. and Steven Andrew Arzola; Visitation will be Thursday, June 30, 2022 Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Services will be Friday, July 1, 2022 Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Old St. Mary’s Cemetery - Bayside, Tx. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo, Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.