Alejandra Arzola
BAYSIDE — Alejandra Arzola, 90, passed away June 27, 2022. She was born April 24, 1932 in Refugio, Tx. to the late Carlos and Leonarda Hernandez. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Alberto Arzola, Jr. Alejandra is survived by her sons Margarito (Carmen) Arzola of Bayside, Jorge (Maka) Arzola of New Mexico, Henry (Corena) Arzola of Woodsboro, Juan Ruben (Verna) Arzola of Bayside, Joe Luis Arzola of Refugio, Arnulfo Arzola of Bayside and Cornelio (Rolinda) Arzola of Corpus Christi; daughters Maria Alejandra Arzola of Woodsboro, Natalia Arzola of Miranda City, Tx., Diana (James) Arzola of Bayside and Lorena (James) Dyche of Bayside; brother Carlos Hernandez Jr. of Bayside; sisters Santos Maria Jaramillo of Corpus Christi and Juanita (Gregorio) Montemayor of Bayside; 46 grandchildren, 87 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Gabriel Lopez, Shawn Lee Anderson, Joe Luis Arzola, Jr. Juan Ruben Arzola, Jr., Ruven Garcia, Jr. and Steven Andrew Arzola; Visitation will be Thursday, June 30, 2022 Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Services will be Friday, July 1, 2022 Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Old St. Mary’s Cemetery - Bayside, Tx. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo, Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Victoria man sentenced to federal prison for distributing meth
- Alvarado will return to coaching at St. Joseph
- Woman arrested on intoxicated assault charge after striking driver
- Blotter: Man accused of violating probation in a sexual assault case
- Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donates $8,000 to VCAM
- DeTar Healthcare System to preview new cancer center
- Fourth of July events in the Crossroads
- From standards to students: How VISD builds its curriculum
- Louise's Landon Hickl among qualifiers at area's first Drive, Chip & Putt event
- Let's Dance competitors win awards at Key West Invitational
Commented
- Roe v. Wade: Crossroads reacts to Supreme Court's overturning decision (3)
- Indoor, pop-up Victoria flea market's grand opening a success (3)
- RINO (2)
- Gary Wayne Groll (2)
- Rain falls in Crossroads, local officials monitoring weather amid severe drought (1)
- Debris still remains alongside the rail tracks in Shiner as derailment probe continues (1)
- Fire marshal urges fireworks ban ahead of July 4th because of drought conditions (1)
- City to look at proposed budget in workshops (1)
- New Victoria ordinance gives police wider latitude with catalytic converter thieves (1)
- BELYNDA ANN NELSON (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.