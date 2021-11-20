Alejandro Martinez Jr.
VICTORIA — Alejandro (Alex) Martinez Jr. fell asleep in death at the age of 79 on November 12, 2021, at South Texas Hospice Dornburg Center of Compassion surrounded by his family.
He was born on August 29, 1942, in Meyersville, Texas to the late Alejandro and Janie Martinez. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and a loyal and kindhearted friend to many. He took an early retirement from Union Carbide at the age of 52 to dedicate himself to his ministry full time. He was a dedicated and baptized Jehovah’s Witness for 58 years. His relationship with his God, Jehovah was primary in his life and through his ministry he impacted the lives of many.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Mary Martinez; his loving children, Sylvia (Tony) Acosta, Norma (Enrique) Mendez and Alex Martinez III; his five grandchildren, Joshua Acosta, Jeremiah Mendez, Jordan Mendez, Jacob Mendez, and Brooklyn Madison Martinez; and three great grandchild Axel Stone Acosta, Kayden Loos, and Kael Loos. He is also survived by a brother David Martinez and two sisters Angie Caballero and Rosie Salazar.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Antonio Martinez; and one grandchild Jonathan Henry Mendez.
Funeral services will be held by zoom on Saturday, November 20, 2021. For more information, please call 281-844-4358.
