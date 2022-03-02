Alejandro Partida, Sr.
VICTORIA — Alejandro Partida, Sr., lovingly known as “Alex,” left us to be with the Lord on February 26, 2022. Family and friends will gather for a visitation on Wednesday, March 2nd from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Grace Funeral Home. A Rosary to be prayed at Grace Funeral Home at 7PM. The address for Grace Funeral Home is 2401 Houston Hwy, Victoria, Tx.77901. A funeral service celebrating Alex’s life and his passion for music and kindness will be March 3rd at 10:00AM at Grace Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Arturo Ontiveros, Ray Stephens, Joshua Partida, George Perez Sr., Johnny Rodriguez, and Johnny Perez.
As a native of Victoria, Tx, Alex was born December 13, 1959 to the late Richard and Rosa Partida. Growing up, he had a passion for spending time with his brothers, playing music, going fishing, racing muscle cars, and taking care of his young family. He worked for over 15 years transporting and distributing fuel for the company of Texaco. During his spare time, he would play accordion and bajo sexto with many different bands and enjoyed volunteering his time playing in local churches in the Victoria area.
He loved spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchild. Alex married Nicolasa Coronel Partida on June 10, 2000. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Alex spent many hours visiting friends who were in nursing homes or lonely, striking up conversations, and playing music for them. Alex loved visiting the local pawn shops seeking unique treasures that may be on the shelves. Alex was known by many and will be greatly missed by them all.
Alex leaves behind his loving wife of 21 years, Nicolasa Coronel Partida. His children; Julie Stephens (Ray), Alex Partida, Jr. (Misti), Chris Partida (Nicolasa), and Tim Partida. His brothers, John Partida, Ray Partida (Rosa), David Partida, Ralph Partida, and Albert Partida (Jenny); 12 grandchildren; one great grandchild; his two adoring puppies, Prissy and Diesel. He also had numerous other family and friends.
Alex was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Rosa Partida; sister-in-law, Rosa Partida; and his beloved puppy and best friend Peewee.
Alex’s family would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to all the doctors and nurses that helped care for Alex over the years. We would like to offer a special thank you to Dr. Mobeen Choudhri, Dr. Carlos E. Chinea, Dr. Scott Stein, Dr. Veronica Guel-Valdvivia and all the staff at DeTar Navarro for their loving care of Alex.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
