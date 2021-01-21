Alejos Ortiz JR.
BLOOMINGTON — Alejos Ortiz Jr, 89, of Bloomington, passed on Saturday, January 16, 2021. He was born on July 30, 1931 in Falfurras, Texas to the late Alejos and Juanita Ortiz. He was retired rancher and farmer. Alejos was a member of St. Patricks Catholic Church. He is survived by his daughters, Juanita O Sanchez of Bloomington, Mary Elizabeth Ramirez of Bloomington, Tommie (Zeke) Flores of Bloomington, Alice (Roger) Garcia of Bloomington, Patricia (Anthony) Rodriguez of Refugio, Alice (Roger) Garcia of Bloomington, Rose Marie (Mike) Martinez of Victoria; sons, David (Mary Ester) Ortiz of Port Lavaca, Hector (Nora) Ortiz of Victoria, Alex (Stephanie) Ortiz of Bloomington, Albert (Kim) Ortiz of Victoria, Joe (Laura) Ortiz of Port Lavaca; sisters, Alicia Gonzalez of Greenlake, Mary O. Leal of Port Lavaca; brother, Alejo Rene Ortiz of Port Lavaca, 36 grandchildren, 70 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Maria R. Ortiz; sisters, Tomasa Ortiz and Mary O. Garza; grandchildren, Laura Perez and Tommy Lee Ramirez; great-grandchildren, Khaleesi E. Longoria, Trey Ortiz, Kingston K. Ortiz and Angel Navaeh Acosta; Pallbearers, David Ortiz Sr., Hector Ortiz Sr., Alex Ortiz, Alberty Ortiz and Joe Ortiz; Honorary Pallbearers, John Paul Perez, Randy Dominguez and Henry Chacon; flowal Committee, granddaughters and great granddaughters. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021 from 9am to 12pm at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home. Visitation will continue at St. Patricks Catholic Church in Bloomington with rosary to recited at 2pm and Funeral mass to follow. Interment to follow at San Jose Cemetery. Services under the direction of Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home 361-573-2777.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Cloud defends objection to election results, says "We don't know yet" about Biden's win (13)
- Letter: Our congressman did not set a good example (13)
- Letter: 'Ship of fools' makes a number of wrong assertions (11)
- Letter: The silent majority is no longer silent (14)
- Letter: Representative Cloud should explain why he did not wear a mask (6)
- Constitutionality of election still in question (4)
- Letter: Ship of fools (3)
- El Campo couple gives firsthand account of events at Capitol (w/ video) (2)
- Vaccine still not available for Victoria County's elderly (2)
- Guest column: A question our community asks of itself (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.