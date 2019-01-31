ALEX CANO, SR. SEGUIN - Alex "Cheo" Cano Sr., 64, died Jan. 29, 2019. Visitation- Thurs., Jan. 31, 4:30PM-8PM, Finch Chapel, Nixon, with a Rosary recited at 6:30PM. Funeral Mass: Friday, Feb. 1, 2PM, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Nixon. Burial- Leesville Latin American Cemetery. Guestbook- www.finchfuneralchapels.com.
