ALEX DOMINGUEZ GOLIAD - Alex Dominguez,49, of Goliad passed away on May 14th. He was born on April 11, 1971 to Damacio Dominguez, Jr and Nancy Castro. He was a loving father, brother and friend. He is survived by his partner, Sandra Salinas; parents, Damacio Dominguez, Jr. (Julie) and Nancy Castro; children, Damacio (Michelle) and Alexis Dominguez; siblings, Guy, Damacio III and April Dominguez. He is preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Damacio Sr. and Francica Dominguez and maternal grandparents, Delfino, Jr. and Mary Castro; brother, Christopher Dominguez; along with several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 20th from 10:00AM to 6:00PM with a rosary at 6:30PM at Grace Funeral Home. Burial will be on Thursday, May 21st at 10:00AM at Glendale Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the personal care of Grace Funeral Home, Goliad.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries