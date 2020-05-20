ALEX DOMINGUEZ GOLIAD - Alex Dominguez,49, of Goliad passed away on May 14th. He was born on April 11, 1971 to Damacio Dominguez, Jr and Nancy Castro. He was a loving father, brother and friend. He is survived by his partner, Sandra Salinas; parents, Damacio Dominguez, Jr. (Julie) and Nancy Castro; children, Damacio (Michelle) and Alexis Dominguez; siblings, Guy, Damacio III and April Dominguez. He is preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Damacio Sr. and Francica Dominguez and maternal grandparents, Delfino, Jr. and Mary Castro; brother, Christopher Dominguez; along with several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 20th from 10:00AM to 6:00PM with a rosary at 6:30PM at Grace Funeral Home. Burial will be on Thursday, May 21st at 10:00AM at Glendale Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the personal care of Grace Funeral Home, Goliad.
spotlight
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.