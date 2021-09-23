Alexander Stephen Castillo
VICTORIA — Alexander Stephen Castillo 32, passed from this life, September 19, 2021. Family and friends will gather for visitation, Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM, with a rosary to be recited at 7:00pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway in Victoria. Funeral Mass will be at 9:00AM Friday, September 24, 2021 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Honoring Alexander as pallbearers will be Robert Espinoza, Sr., Robert Espinoza, Jr., Eric Ordonez, Jay Palacios, III, Kevin Coleman, Ethan Cantu, Jose Lugo and Jose Perez.
Alexander was born in Cuero, Texas to Alex Castillo and Mary Elizabeth Bernal Jimenez, October 14, 1988. Alexander was a loving husband, father, brother and friend. He worked in construction as a forklift operator for over 11 years, the past 7 years PFG. Alexander was a devoted father, for the last year he was a stay at home Dad and got the most amazing time with his children and being able to take them to all their sporting events, practices, tournaments, and acting as their cheerleader. Like his mother, Alexander loved to cook and his meals were always a big hit with family and friends. Additionally, following in his mother’s footsteps Alexander enjoyed bowling and was a member of several bowling leagues. Alexander is going to be missed by all but he leaves behind and the great memories they cherish. Alexander was preceded in death by his parents; his maternal grandmother, Caroline Bernal; maternal grandfather, Ramiro Bernal; aunt and uncle, Irma and Edward Toole, and uncle, Ramiro Ray Bernal.
Alexander is survived by his loving wife of 8 years, Marisol Lugo; his pride and joy his four children, Jose Lugo his little football player, Caitlyn Castillo his softball star, Xavier Naranjo his up and coming pro soccer player and Kaycee Castillo his baby girl; four siblings, Melissa Palacios, Amy Garza, Oliver Cantu and his wife, Vanessa and Jovan Cantu and his wife, Melissa; aunt and uncle, Norma and Robert Espinoza; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
