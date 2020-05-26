ALFONSO S GONZALEZ PORT LAVACA - Tues., May 26, 2020 from 5pm-8pm with Rosary at 6pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Wed., May 27, 2020 Funeral Mass at 10am at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery. Under the directon of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.