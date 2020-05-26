Gonzalez, Alfonso

ALFONSO S GONZALEZ PORT LAVACA - Tues., May 26, 2020 from 5pm-8pm with Rosary at 6pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Wed., May 27, 2020 Funeral Mass at 10am at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery. Under the directon of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.

