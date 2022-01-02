Alfonso Ramos
VICTORIA — Alfonso Ramos, age 84 of Victoria passed away Monday December 27, 2021. He was born October 31, 1937, in Yorktown to the late Nicholas Ramos and Paula Galindo.
He is survived by his wife, Amelia Camarillo Ramos, children, Alice Escobar (Tony), Santos Torres (Johnny), Petra Ramirez (Richard), Ray (Laurie) , Alfonso (Kim), Julian (Rosanne), Ernest, and Daniel (Yolanda).
He is also survived by 31 grandchildren, 71 great grandchildren and 16 great-great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by 4 brothers and 1 sister and son Silvester Ramos.
Visitation will begin Monday January 3, 2022 at 8am with a Rosary to be recited at 8:15am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9am at the church. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Joel Ramos, Daniel Ramos Jr., Ernest Ramos Jr., Julian Ramos Jr., Anthony Escobar and Richard Ramirez Jr.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212

