Alfred Bernard Warzecha was called home suddenly to be with our Lord on Friday, August 7, 2020. He was born on November 5, 1938 to Peter Warzecha and Bernice Ummelman. Alfred, Fred, Freddie, Al, Dad and Pup were all the names of a humble, devoted servant of God and family. Alfred retired from Union Carbide after forty years of service and remained very active in ranching and performing civic support in the Inez community through his final days. He was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Inez serving on the Building Board and Cemetery Committee. He was an officer in the Knights of Columbus at St. Joseph's serving as treasurer for the council. Alfred enjoyed working with his hands, hunting, fishing, gardening and being outside. One of his favorite activities was spending time and playing dominoes with his grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, mentor and dear friend that will never be replaced.
Alfred is preceded in death by his true love Joyce with whom he shared sixty (60) wonderful years of marriage as well as his parents and brother Daniel Warzecha.
Alfred is survived by his daughter Shelley Knobloch (Erett) and sons Keith Warzecha (Leigh Ann), Kenneth Warzecha (Jan) and Blaine Warzecha (Bren) as well as his ten grandchildren Clay Warzecha, Haley Warzecha, Grace Warzecha, Macey Knobloch, Tyler Warzecha, Kyle Knobloch, Sarah Warzecha, Lexi Warzecha, Brooke Warzecha and Kade Knobloch. He is survived by sisters Florence Green and Jo Ann Griffin, brother Willie Warzecha and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 13, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Inez from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. The funeral services will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020. Face masks are required at all services. Pall bearers: Clay Warzecha, Tyler Warzecha, Kyle Knobloch, Kade Knobloch, Erett Knobloch and Daniel Witte.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.