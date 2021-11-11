Alfred Castilla
Borrego
ODESSA — Alfred Castilla Borrego, age 88, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in Odessa, TX surrounded by his family. Visitation will be held Friday, November 12, 2021 from 5-7PM at Colonial Funeral Home, with a rosary to be recited at 7PM. Funeral mass will be held Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 9AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
