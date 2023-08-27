Alfred “Freddy”
Elisondo
VICTORIA — Freddy gained his heavenly wings surrounded by his wife, Ruby, of 43 years and family. Freddy is survived by his wife Ruby (Hernandez); children, Adrian (Jennifer) Elisondo, Karina (Jeremy) Menchaca; grandchildren who meant the world to him, Naythan, Audrey, Veida, Zeida, Jaden and Lena; brothers, Richard (Grace) Elisondo, Chris (Sabrina) Elisondo, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will celebrate the life of Freddy on August 29, 2023 at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy with visitation starting at 4:00 PM and a rosary to be recited at 6:30 PM.
Ruby and family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Frank Parma and staff as well as MD Anderson doctors and nurses.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services are under the personal care of grace funeral homes and cemeteries.
