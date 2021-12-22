Alfred Gene Rangnow
CUERO — Alfred Gene Rangnow, 82, of Cuero passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021. He was born in Meyersville to Louis and Roseline Logeman Rangnow on March 19, 1939. He graduated from Cuero High School, class of 1957. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He married Myrtice Hancock on June 5, 1960 in Gonzales and together they had a daughter and 2 sons. They were married for forty-four years prior to her death in 2004. He later married Marlene Lillian Oelhke Dreier on March 18, 2006 and they were married for eleven years. He was employed by Entex Gas Company for approximately twelve years, when he retired and moved back home to Cuero in 1981. He then worked for the County of DeWitt as DeWitt County Commissioner, precinct 4 for approximately twenty seven years. He was a member of the American Legion, Cuero Lions Club, Cuero Senior Citizens and St. John’s Lutheran Church in Meyersville. His marriage to Myrtice blessed him with his daughter, Rhonda Ideus (Jonathan); and son, Timothy A Rangnow; grandson, Christopher Ideus (Loni); granddaughter, Danielle Egg (Adam); four great-grandchildren and a great-great grandson. His second marriage blessed him with four step-sons, Keith Dreier (Cheryl), Brent Dreier (Shelley), Craig Dreier (Donna) and Todd Dreier (Sylvia); a step-daughter, Dawn Howard (Wyatt); fifteen step-grandchildren and eleven step-great-grandchildren; sister, Eileen Barth; brother, Donald Hardt (Shelia); sister-in-laws, Nelda Meitzen (Samuel Sr.) and Sharon Wooley (Rick); brother-in-laws, James Hancock (Linda) and Wilburn Oehlke (Marilyn). He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis A Rangnow and Roseline Logeman Rangnow Hardt; step-father, Raymond Hardt; wives, Myrtice Hancock Rangnow and Marlene Oehlke Dreier-Rangnow; son, Steven L. Rangnow; brother-in-laws, Finley Barth and Ray Hancock; sister-in-laws, Evelyn Hancock, Mary Marks Hancock and Edna Oehlke Howland and nephew, Samuel W. Meitzen, Jr. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021, 12:30 - 1:30 PM at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held graveside at 2:00PM at Hillside Cemetery with Pastor Terry Brown and Rev. John Boor officiating. Pallbearers include Jamie Hancock, Ricky Burge, Ethan Krause, Evan Krause, Eran Krause and Christopher Myers. Honorary Pallbearers include his grandchildren and the American Legion Group. Memorial Contributions may be made to Angel Adalida. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Victoria Public Library board decides to keep all 21 questioned books on shelves (7)
- Letter: Major peer-reviewed medical journal conclusions on mRNA vaccinations (8)
- Some say there’s more work to be done after library keeps controversial books (5)
- Proud Democrat (13)
- We need to talk about Jan. 6 (4)
- Guest Column: Remembering Rittenhouse (3)
- Correction: Article misspelled business name and incorrectly described their production (3)
- 71 new COVID-19 cases reported in Crossroads (3)
- Letter: What if Trump had been re-elected (3)
- Victoria County has received nearly $9.7 million in public assistance for Harvey, pandemic response (3)
- City sees a future for Riverside Park youth hunting program (3)
- Caregiver accused of stealing from dementia patient she married after former wife's death (2)
- Omicron at our doorstep, vaccines and boosters are our best defense (2)
- Larry Joe Spence (2)
- Victoria Public Library board votes to keep all 21 contested books (1)
- Gregory "Greg" Orta III (1)
- Lee Joe Whitehead Jr. (1)
- Texans need more information on wasteful ’313′ corporate welfare program — not less (1)
- VISD announces settlement of insurance lawsuit (1)
- Do you plan on going to Cuero's Christmas in the Park? (1)
- Letter: Accuracy of the information on COVID-19 vaccines continues to evolve (1)
- UHV Q&A: Ben Wilson Street project will help UHV and community (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.