ALFRED GILBERT GUERRA GOLIAD - Alfred Gilbert Guerra, 47, passed away on December 17, 2019. He was born on March 16, 1972. He is survived by his father, Alex Guerra, Jr.; son, Dylan Hay; sisters, Alice Guerra Ramirez (Francisco), Melinda Robinson (Robbin), Donna Pilchiek (James) and Connie Lujan (Hector). He is preceded in death by his mother, Carmen Benavides; and his brother, Alex Guerra III. Graveside services will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Glendale Cemetery at 2:00pm with Pastor Clem Garcia officiating. To leave a comforting message or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net. Services under the direction of Grace Funeral Home-Goliad, 361-645-3216.
