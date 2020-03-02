ALFRED RAMOS MOYA BAY CITY - Alfred Ramos Moya, 63, of Bay City passed away February 28, 2020. He was born August 3, 1956 in Victoria, TX to the late Pablo Moya and Josefa Ramos Moya. Alfred was a proud veteran of the US Marine Corp. After his military service he spent 24 years as a Plant Operator at Philips 66, followed by 13 years of service with the US Postal Service. Alfred truly enjoyed life, laughter, and good times with his family. He was most proud of his three daughters and enjoyed attending all of their special moments. He was dedicated to serving the Lord through various activities in his church and loved spending time in fellowship with his church family. He is survived by his wife Lisa Moya; daughters Jennifer Nunez & her husband Michael, Melissa Castillo & her husband Jeff and Megan Moya; sisters Rosalinda Ramirez, Rosemary Garcia, Susie Garcia and Beatrice Moya; brothers Edward Moya, Paul Moya and Lee Moya; grandchildren Lyndon Abney, Devin James Everhart, Ryann Everhart, Rachel Castillo, Christopher Castillo and Beaux Castillo and great grandchildren Camrynn Abney, Bradley Morrissey and Carter Abney. The family will receive friends and relatives from 5PM until 7PM Monday, March 2, 2020 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Harvest Time Church with Rev. Noe Cano and Dr. Marvin Moore officiating. Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Lee Moya , Michael Nunez, Jeff Castillo, Brian Fraley, Rob Vargas, and Blackie Martinez. Honorary Pallbearers will be Edward Moya and Paul Moya. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City.
