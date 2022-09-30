Alfred Vander Stucken
VICTORIA — Alfred Vander Stucken, 90, passed away on September 27 in Victoria, Texas.
A visitation for Alfred will be held Sunday, October 2 at Rosewood Funeral Chapels from 2-4 p.m. A graveside service with eulogy and full military honors under the auspices of the Victoria Veterans Council will be held on Monday, October 3 at Memory Gardens Cemetery at 2 p.m.
Alfred was born in San Antonio on January 24, 1932. He was raised by his mother and father and learned farming and dairy production on Rio Vista Farms, one of Texas’ largest self-sustaining dairy farms at the time.
He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1949 and graduated from Texas A&M University in 1953. In the Corps of Cadets, Alfred was in D Squadron and a member of the university color guard, proudly carrying the Texas Flag.
After graduation, Alfred was commissioned as an officer in the United States Air Force and served at Lackland AFB, March AFB, FE Warren AFB, and Langley AFB during the Korean conflict. He was honorably discharged in 1961.
He married his bride, Marian, in 1955 at First Baptist Church in Bryan, Texas. They had three children, Alisa, Frances, and Edgar.
While serving in the Air Force, Alfred’s career as a soil conservationist with the United States Department of Agriculture began in Huntsville in 1954. A certified professional agronomist, erosion and sediment control specialist, and area conservationist, Alfred served 19 Texas counties and was honored in Washington D.C with the USDA Superior Service Award before his retirement in 1989.
After retirement, Alfred managed the family farm and ranch, raising Registered Beefmaster Cattle in DeWitt County near Thomaston, Texas.
Alfred began a life-long community service commitment in 1958 when he joined Lions Club International. Over the next 60 years, Alfred would earn many distinguished local, state, and national awards, including the service organization’s President Award, Melvin Jones Fellow, and Jack Weich Fellow. Alfred was a member of First Baptist Church of Victoria and American Legion Post of Victoria. He served as director, scholarship committee member, and a retired chairman of the South Texas Farm and Ranch Show.
Alfred enjoyed a lifetime of hunting, fishing, and camping adventures with his family. Easter weekends, Summer family vacations, Thanksgiving dinners, and Christmas mornings were among his most favorite memories. He is survived by his wife, Marian; two daughters, Alisa Vander Stucken, Frances Bolen; son, Edgar Vander Stucken (wife Melissa); 7 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
To share a fond memory please visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
