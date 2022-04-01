Alfredo “Fred”
Martinez
GOLIAD — Alfredo “Fred” Martinez, 72, of Goliad, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022. He was born September 23, 1949, to Rafael and Aurelia Martinez in Seadrift. Fred was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend to all. After graduating from Goliad High School Fred joined the United States Marine Corps and was proud to have served his country. After his service he returned to Goliad where over the years you would find him playing softball, coaching little league and softball, on the golf course, or cooking BBQ enjoying time with family and friends.
Fred is survived by his wife of 41 years, Paula Martinez; his sons, Louis Martinez of Victoria, Paul Martinez, Sam Garza, Louis Rojas, Tony Rojas all of Goliad, and daughter, Darlene Hernandez. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Louis Martinez.
A visitation will be held at Grace Funeral home in Goliad Friday, April 1st from 5:00-7:00, with a prayer service at 7:00. Funeral service will be Saturday, April 2nd at 10:00 AM at Grace Funeral Home with interment immediately following at Glendale Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Louis Martinez, Sam Garza, Tony Rojas, Israel Cardosa, Arturo Rojas, and Victor Ybarbo. Honorary Pallbearers are all his nieces and nephews.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home - Goliad.
