ALICE APPLING EL CAMPO - Alice Sharp Appling, 89 of El Campo, passed away on November 1, 2019. She was born on October 25, 1930 in Rhome, Texas to the late William Bernice and Grace Hutchison Sharp. She graduated from North Texas State with a teaching degree in 1949. She married William Hefner Appling on August 30, 1952 and was a loving wife and dedicated mother. She adored her grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to be with them. She attended St. Philip Catholic Church and St. Andrew Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing bridge and spending time with her close lifelong friends. She enjoyed painting for many years and was a member of the El Campo Art League. She also belonged to the Daughter's of The American Revolution. She is survived by her daughters Cindy Appling Garrett, Marie Appling Powell and husband Scot, son William Hefner Appling, Jr. all of El Campo, grandchildren William Garrett, Andrew Powell, Matthew Powell, Hefner Appling, III, Ann Marie Appling, brother William Sharp and nephews Brett and Bart Sharp. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband William Hefner Appling, Sr. The family will receive visitors on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 3 pm until 4 pm at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 2:30 pm on Monday, November 4, 2019, at St. Philip Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Private interment services will follow. Memorials in her name may be made to St. Philip School. Condolences may be shared with the family at triskafuneralhome.com
