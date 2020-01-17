ALICE ANN FAULKNER BEATY DALLAS - Alice was born October 24, 1946 in Victoria, TX to Dick and Ann Faulkner. She passed away suddenly January 11, 2020 in Plano, TX. She was a member of Calhoun High Class of 65, and a proud Sandcrab all her life. A Registered Nurse, she held three Nursing Degrees, including two Masters. Alice had a full and rewarding career from floor nursing to executive positions in major corporations. Her greatest passion was her family, and she cared about each and every one. Preceded in death by her parents, Alice is survived by her three brothers: Dick and wife Brenda of Royce City, Tim and wife Martha of Yoakum, and Sam and wife Cindy of Corpus Christi. Alice is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom she could give information as to where they were and how they were. Graveside services will be held at the Port Lavaca Cemetery at 11 AM Saturday, January 18, 2020. Alice's nephew, Dr. Clayton Faulkner will conduct the service.
