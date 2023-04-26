Alice Benavides
VICTORIA — Alice “Licha” Benavides, age 88 a long-term resident of Port Lavaca and Victoria, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. She was born July 21, 1934 to the late Cruz Garza and Angelita Robledo.
She is survived by her Daughters LaNell Orta (Gregory), Jo Ann Hatcher (David), and Sylvia Martinez; Grandchildren Cassandra Nilsen, Jeannie Orta, Monica Hatcher and Adrianna Martinez; Sisters Ernestine Castillo and Molly Villafranca and many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends that were family.
She is preceded in death by her Parents, Stepdad Mike Rivera, Husband Estolano (Tano) Benavides, Grandson Gregory Orta III, Sister Sara Ramos, Brother Ralph Garza, and Son in Law Joe Martinez.
On behalf of the family, a special Thank You to all of Bethany Senior
Living for the kindness, loving care and friendships our Mom/Momo made while she was a resident.
Under the Care of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home 361-575-3212

