Alice Bernell Stanford
VICTORIA — Bernell Stanford went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at the age of 88. She was born November 10, 1934 in Cypress Mill, TX to the late Oscar and Girthie Lawson. Bernell was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother (Nana), and great grandmother. She graduated in 1953 from Burnet High School where she was a cheerleader, and where she played basketball and softball. She married R. G. Stanford on December 27, 1954 in Lake Victor, TX. She worked for Southwestern Bell where she retired after 33 years. She was an operator, assistant chief operator, and central ticket investigator. She was part owner of C&D Auto Parts and Stanford Cattle in Victoria, TX and Deluxe Auto Parts in Corpus Christi, TX. She loved to fish, do arts & crafts, sew, watch basketball (the Spurs), reading, gardening, and going to garage sales, and she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. She loved her dogs Bella, Babe, River, and Itsy, as well as many others.
Bernell is survived by her husband of 68 years, R. G. Stanford, her children Glenn (Pamela) Stanford, Greg (Debbie) Stanford, Marcell (Jimmy) Bailey, and Kelly (Michelle) Stanford; her sister Ruby (Don) Glover. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren Chris (Larcie) Stanford, Bryan (Katy) Bailey, Matthew Bailey, Kaitlyn (Dustin) Hebert, Robert (Kylee) Stanford, Trystan Stanford, and Brodde Stanford; her great grandchildren Bryce, Hunter, and Tyler Bailey; Adalen and Harper Stanford, her step great grandchildren Melody & Eric Castillo, Royce Gillespie, and Addie & Hunter Hebert.
In addition to her parents, Bernell is preceded in death by her brothers Clay Lawson, J.D. Lawson, Kermit Lawson, Noel Lawson, and Paul Lawson.
Honoring her as pallbearers are her grandsons Chris Stanford, Bryan Bailey, Matthew Bailey, Robert Stanford, Trystan Stanford and Brodde Stanford.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87N, Victoria, TX. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 29, 2023 at The Fellowship of the Crossroads, 597 Haynes Rd, Victoria, TX, 77904. Burial to follow at Stanford private cemetery, 698 Stanford Lane. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice of South Texas Dornburg Center of Compassion. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net
.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.