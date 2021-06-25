Alice Childress
VICTORIA — Alice was born September 28, 1953 in Austin, Texas to William Harrison Pittsford, Jr. and Lynette Pearl Hempel Pittsford. She was baptized at St. Paul Lutheran Church on October 21, 1953 and confirmed at Redeemer Lutheran Church on May 7, 1967. Alice graduated from Lanier High School in 1971. There she met the love of her life, Gary Childress, in German class. They were married in 1973 at Redeemer and celebrated 48 years of marriage a few weeks before her passing. She attended the University of Texas at Austin, Victoria College and graduated with honors from University of Texas San Antonio in 2003.
Everyone who knew Alice was blessed by her kindness and thoughtfulness. She faithfully remembered details of family and friends’ lives with a thoughtful card or phone call. She had a steadfast strength and a gentle, calming presence that made everyone around her at ease. She was adored as a wife, mom and friend, but she cherished her role as Grammy most. Whether baking, sewing, or playing together, her grandkids knew the deep love she had for them.
Alice’s creativity made the world around her more beautiful and meaningful. Talented with a sewing machine, she enjoyed everything from quilting with others at church to repairing stuffed animals for her grandchildren. She loved playing the piano, and her music brought joy and hope to those around her. Her gift of hospitality created a warm and welcoming space for all. Alice’s faith was the cornerstone of her life, which she lived out through worship and service to others. First English Lutheran Church was a treasured church home to her for decades. Those who knew Alice can easily say they wouldn’t be the person they are today without having known her.
Alice traveled her cancer journey with faith, grace and patience. Her pain ended on the morning of Sunday, June 20, 2021 surrounded by her husband and three children while listening to hymns.
She is survived by her husband Gary, daughter Kristen Hendrix and husband Carlton of San Antonio; son Stephen Childress and wife Gina of Spring; and daughter Bethany Hanson and husband Joe of Austin. She is also survived by two brothers, Glenn Pittsford and wife Wanda of College Station, and Gordon Pittsford and wife Linda of Austin; sister-in-law Carrie Prudhomme and husband Tom of Katy; and eight grandchildren, Sarah, Julia and Caroline Hendrix; Carter, Jack and Grace Childress; and Harrison and Rose Hanson; as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Alice lived a life of gratitude ... “Every day is a gift” was her motto. While we will miss her sweet spirit here, we rejoice that death is but a door we walk through, from life to LIFE. Alice was a light in this world and will continue to shine brightly through all who knew her.
“... Fear not, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by name, you are mine.” - Isaiah 43:1
There will be a visitation at Rosewood Funeral Chapel on Friday, June 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. A celebration of life service will be held at First English Lutheran Church on Saturday, June 26 at 2 p.m. with graveside immediately following at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to First English Lutheran Church or the charity of one’s choice.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
