ALICE MARIE HEIBEL VICTORIA - Alice Marie Heibel, 76 of Victoria passed away, Tuesday, January 7th, 2020, surrounded by her family. Family and friends will gather for visitation and rosary, Thursday, January 9th from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy in Victoria, rosary will be prayed at 6:00PM. A funeral service celebrating Alice's life and her faith will be held at 10:00AM, Friday, January 10th at Grace Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery with pallbearers, Cole Heibel, Garin Davis, Darrell Heibel, Johnny Heibel, Randy Heibel and David Heibel. Honorary pallbearers are Richard Littles and Travis Jacobs. Alice was born February 25th, 1943 in Rockport to the late Clifton John and Emilie Frances Malchar Stojanek. After graduating high school, Alice married her love, David Arlen Heibel, March 3rd, 1962. She worked for Dr. Allan in Victoria for over 20 years, in his medical billing office. Alice enjoyed sewing and quilting and had a passion for her yard and her flower garden. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and loving on her cat, "JJ". Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Clifton and Emilie Stojanek; her brother, Clifton "Sonny" Stojanek; and her beloved husband of 55 years, David Arlen Heibel, who passed away in 2017. Alice is survived by her children, Arlen G. Heibel and his wife, Donell of Victoria, Craig Lee Heibel and his wife, Mollie of Victoria, and Cristina Davis of League City; grandchildren, Darrell Heibel and wife, Jennifer, Cole Heibel, Paige Heibel, Brittney Heibel, Garin Davis, and Kylie Davis; great grandson, Eli Heibel; aunt, Frances Malchar Moore of Yoakum; cousins, Jeanette West and husband, Tommy, Paulette Brandl and husband, Raymond of Victoria, Travis Jacobs and wife, Donna of Hallettsville, Diane Stirnitzke and husband, Eric of Lacey, VA, Joyce Housworth and husband Butch of Port Lavaca, Berniece Mobley of Deer Park and Carol Horrell of Longview; along with numerous other loving family members and friends. Memorial donations in Alice's memory should be sent the American Cancer Society, to help further lung cancer research. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home & Cemeteries.
