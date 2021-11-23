Alice Irene McKenzie
BRENHAM — Alice Irene McKenzie, age 85, peacefully passed away November 17, 2021 at Kruse Village in Brenham, Texas.
Her service will at 11:00 a.m. on November 27, 2021 at Grace Community Fellowship, 107 South Saeger Street, Brenham, TX 77833.
She was born on March 26, 1936 to Fred Miller and Elnora Gueldner Miller. Alice married her beloved husband William Harold McKenzie on March 26, 1952.
Alice was a member of Grace Lutheran Church of Victoria, TX, and an active member of Lutheran Women’s Missionary League. She loved to arrange flowers for church services, sewing, working in her flower garden and yard work. Alice was known to be a fabulous cook, and loved her family and spending time with them.
Alice is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Ray Holcombe; son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Kathy McKenzie; sister and brother-in-law Margie and Lynn Benedetto; grandchildren, Lonnie and wife Kayla Holcombe, Keith and wife Cindy McKenzie, James Soefje and partner Jerry Lagrone, Greg and wife Amanda Soefje, Amy Soefje, Kelli and husband Justin Grandmont; great-grandchildren, Hope Eaton, Ashlyn McKenzie, Tyler McKenzie, Quinn Halliday, Gavin Soefje, Kylee Soefje, Christian Grandmont, Addie Grandmont, Grayson Grandmont, Cavin Holcombe, Kolby Holcombe and Lillian Holcombe.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Elnora Gueldner Miller and Fred Miller; and husband, William Harold (Mac) McKenzie.
Alice will rest in Houston National Cemetery next to her husband William Harold McKenzie, Tuesday November 30, 2021 at 11:30 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Amedysis Hospice, 226 S. Live Oak St., Bellville Texas, 77418, Grace Lutheran Church, 9806 Zac Lentz Pkwy, Victoria, Texas 77904, and Grace Community Fellowship, 107 S Saeger St. Brenham, Texas 77833.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 W. Main St., Brenham, TX 77833.
