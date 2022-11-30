Alice Jean Roberts
Redburn
VICTORIA — Alice Redburn, loving wife, mother & grandmother, was received into the Lord’s embrace on Thanksgiving Day, November 24th, 2022. She was 95 years old.
Alice was born November 14th, 1927, in Glenwood, Arkansas, the daughter of Lester and Alma Elmore Roberts. While a baby, her mother passed away and she was raised by her father and loving stepmother Lois Eskeridge Roberts. Her family moved from Arkansas to San Fernando, California, where she met the love of her life, the late Glenn Redburn, at San Fernando High School.
While only 13 days older than Alice, Glenn was one year ahead of her in school, and during the time Alice finished up her senior year at San Fernando High School, Glenn enlisted in the U.S. Navy to serve his country for the duration of WWII.
After receiving his honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy, Glenn returned to San Fernando where he proposed to Alice. On August 22nd, 1946, they were united in marriage and began a relationship that lasted over three quarters of a century.
Alice and Glenn moved to Houston in 1949 and lived in a home where the Galleria now stands. In 1951, they decided to move to Victoria. It is there that they established roots, prospered, and started a family.
In 1971, when her son Keith began junior high school, Alice went to work for Bob and Joan Bianchi at the Village Drug Store. Joan and Bob’s friendship meant a lot to Alice and Glenn, and they continued to be friends after the Village Drug Store closed.
After not ever having driven before, Alice decided, in the excitement over her granddaughter’s birth, to take Driver’s Ed at the age of 60. She wanted to help with her granddaughter as much as possible and getting her first car to drive made that very convenient. That was just one example of how important family was to her.
She was lovingly devoted to the people in her life. Her small family Sunday dinners were held for decades, gathering her nearest and dearest, and where she always prepared a delicious meal to share with grace and humor.
On the evening of August 22nd, 2022, Alice and Glenn celebrated their 76th Wedding Anniversary with a special dinner in their home, hosted by their son, grandchildren, and former daughter-in-law, Twala Eller.
She will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her loving husband, Glenn; her sisters, Frena Aldrich and Peggy Osborn; and many friends, including Joan and Bob Bianchi, Connie and Jack Lenz, and Vick and May Haynes.
She is survived by her son, Keith (former daughter-in-law, Twala Eller); and grandchildren, Elyse Redburn and Jon Verret.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to lead caregiver Tonie Hanys, Linda Williams, Toni Lopez, and the caring staff of Hospice of South Texas, for the compassionate care they provided Alice.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 1st, 2022, beginning at 1 p.m., with a funeral service at 2 p.m., at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87N., with Pastor Larry Green officiating. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Adopt-A-Pet or Dorothy O’Connor Pet Foundation would be appreciated by the family.
To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
