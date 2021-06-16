ALICE JOYCE NETTLES
ALICE JOYCE NETTLES
VICTORIA — Alice Joyce Nettles, aged 89, of Victoria, Texas, died from cancer in her home on May 13, 2021. She was born to Jasper and Millie Opraville Ponder in Victoria. After the early death of her mother, Joyce moved to her grandparents’ farm in Placedo where she enjoyed her independence, being with the farm animals and the love of her family. She spent her Victoria school years with her Aunt Docia, Uncle Gus and cousin Dorothy Ray in Victoria.
Joyce married Jack Nettles in 1950 and moved to Austin, TX. Jack’s Alcoa job took her to Rockdale, TX and Pittsburgh, PA, where they raised their two children, Leslie and Ryan. In Pittsburgh Joyce had an active social life, enjoyed the arts, volunteered at homeless shelters, and hosted international students and missionaries.
After Jack retired, the couple moved back to Victoria to be close to their parents and extended families. They became active members of Trinity Episcopal Church. Joyce was a passionate member of the choir, and participated in Christ’s Kitchen and Meals on Wheels. Throughout her life Joyce remained dedicated to the welfare of animals and during her years in Victoria was never without her beloved Schnauzers.
Joyce is survived by son Ryan Nettles (Joyce Williams), daughter Leslie Prodoehl (Philip) and grandsons Christopher and Andrew.
We, her family, have been blessed with a loving and giving Mother and Grandmother.
Donations to Hospice of South Texas in lieu of flowers would be appreciated.
Service to be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, Victoria, TX June 24, 11:00 AM

