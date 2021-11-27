Alice Katherine Zeplin
VICTORIA — Alice Innocenti Zeplin, 90 of Victoria, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 21, 2021. A native of Victoria, Alice was born to Erminia Zandonatti and Charles William Innocenti, Sr on August 24, 1931. The little lady was a true fighter and had a strong heart till the very end, when she went peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at home.
Alice leaves behind her caring family that will miss her immensely, son, Steve Zeplin and daughter-in-law, Debby Brandl Zeplin; son-in-law, John Ramos; grandchildren, Jason Zeplin (Rachel Schmitt) and Jaimye Aiken; great-grandchildren, Laney and Connor Aiken, Nash Zeplin; brother, Charles William Innocenti, Jr. (Vivian Innocenti); sister-in-law, Mary Ann Innocenti
Alice was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harrison A. Zeplin; son, Michael E. Zeplin; granddaughter; Melissa Renee Zeplin; sisters; Mary Ann Hyak (Sam Hyak) and Irma Innocenti; brothers, Ernest, James and Anthony Innocenti (Geri Perez Innocenti).
Alice’s family want to thank all of the staff of Harbor Hospice, especially B.J. Cope, RN and Dr. J. Armando Diaz, for all the compassionate care that was given to Alice, our mother, Momo, Aunt Alice and Mrs. Z. over the past months. Special heart-felt gratitude is expressed for Lupe Fernandez and Valerie Garcia, her caregivers, that we know developed a unique bond and caring attitude through this trying time.
Alice was very active throughout her life; she played softball, was on several bowling leagues, was an adult leader in the 4-H program for her sons, Steve and Michael, she became part of the Diabetic Lunch Bunch at DeTar Hospital, was active with the OLV Altar Society. Alice worked as a salesperson at Beall’s Department Store in the 70’s and 80’s; she continued to meet with the “Beall’s Lunch Bunch” once a month even after she retired. Alice enjoyed doing handwork, quilting, sewing, embroidery, knitting and crochet. She loved visiting and playing with her grand-children and great-grand-children.
Family and friends will gather for visitation is from 4pm to 7pm, Sunday, November 28, 2021 with a rosary to be recited at 6PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria.
Funeral Mass will be at 1PM, Monday, November 29, 2021 at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral with Father Kristopher Fuchs officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Alice’s nephews, Charles William Innocenti, III, Spence Innocenti, Rick Innocenti, Wayne Innocenti, Stephen Motal and Charles Aiken.
If you desire, a donation in Memory of Alice may be made to OLV for Masses or Harbor Hospice or the charity of your choice.
Thoughts an memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
