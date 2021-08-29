Alice King
VICTORIA — Alice Rose Turner entered this world on September 27, 1946 as a TINY baby, weighing only 2 lbs 15 ozs and was born in the TINY town of Three Rivers, Texas to Charles Moreland Turner, SR and Rosalie Inez Turner. Alice gained her heavenly wings on August 28, 2021 after a long struggle with complications from diabetes.
She was a toddler when her parents moved to Austwell, Texas for a short while and settled in Tivoli where she remained until she graduated from Austwell-Tivoli High School and later attended South Texas State Teachers College in San Marcos. While a student in college, Alice was no stranger to beauty pageants. From local to regional levels, her quest brought her several titles, topped off with the esteemed title of Miss South Texas.
Old movies and movie stars*Singers & music from the 50s* Beauty pageants* Family*Puppies*Bowling*Board games*Bingo*Mexican food*ANYTHING red*The Voice*American Idol*Antiques*Vintage era*and Aqua Net hairspray! These were a few of her favorite things.
Early in her marriage, Alice helped manage several bowling houses in Victoria and Refugio. It was during her the first league she bowled that the world of bowling became her passion. Alice achieved numerous awards during her bowling career, all sanctioned by the Women’s International Bowling Congress: WIBC 100 Plus, WIBC Triple Score, WIBC Dutch 200, WIBC All Spare game, WIBC 600 Club and bowled in numerous state and national tournaments and held many local and national offices. In 1975 Alice became the first woman in Victoria (8Th in the state of Texas) to achieve a much sought-after perfect game of 300, sanctioned by the WIBC (Women’s International Bowling Congress).
Through the years, as co-owner of the Dam Store, she spent many long hours at Coleto Lake where she raised her fur babies. Generous to a fault, Alice continually found families in need and was always willing to help anyone that may have crossed her path in need.
She is survived by two sisters; Joyce Turner Mitchell (JW Faltisek) of Matagorda, Texas and Jeanie Turner of Victoria; as well as nieces, Kimberly Webb (Jimmy), Tauna Turner (Steve); nephews, Frank Sessions, Randy Turner (Lynette), Brandon Olson (Regina).
Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Charles M. Turner, Sr and Rosalie Turner; a brother, Charles M. Turner, Jr. and a niece Dianna Turner.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home, Victoria.
