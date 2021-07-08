Alice Lee Floyd
PORT LAVACA — Alice Lee Floyd, 65, of Port Lavaca, passed away June 26, 2021. A Celebration of life will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin, Port Lavaca, with Pastor Larry Green officiating. A Reception will follow in the Austin Room. Honorary Pallbearers will be her sons, grandsons and nephews.
Alice was born January 9, 1956 to the late Theodore and Oleta (Spears) Johns. She loved her family and friends, they were always the most important thing, and she was willing to sacrifice to give or do for others. She also loved animals and had a BIG heart.
She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Toby Floyd, Sr.; two sons, Toby Floyd, Jr. (Jacqueline) and Jerry Floyd; a daughter, Donna Cowan; a son-in-law, Coby Cowan; two brothers, Bill Johns (Lavona) and Ricky Johns (Loretta); five sisters, Oleta Floyd, Martha Broadway, Sara Johns, Rosie Lunsford, and Sherry Copeland (David); 15 Grandchildren, Paige Cowan, Christian Cowan, Toby Tyler Floyd, Hunter Floyd, Lydia Cowan, MaKayla Floyd, Eliana Cowan, MaKenzie Floyd, Noah Ruiz, Kaedyn Floyd, Zuriel Ruiz, Chance Floyd, Collin Floyd, Logan Cowan; 8 Great Grandchildren, Layton McKay, Lexi Cowan, Codee Ray Cowan, Carter Cowan, Abigail Floyd, Destinee Heysquierdo, Azriel Heysquierdo and Alianna Heysquierdo; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of family and friends.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents, her grandson, Cody Cowan, and four brothers, Roy Lee “R.L” Johns, Ted Johns, Eugene “Red” Johns and Buddy Johns.
If desired, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Services and arrangements are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes and Cemeteries.
