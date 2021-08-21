Alice Lucile McDonald
Alice Lucile McDonald
EDNA — Alice Green McDonald, of Edna, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at the age of 90. She was born January 9, 1931, in Jackson County, Texas to Walter Green and Vera Curlee Green.
Alice retired from Edna ISD after working 28 years as a school secretary. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Alice is survived by her daughters, Terri Muncrief (Bobby) and Sheri Floyd (Terry) both of Edna; sons, Kelly McDonald (Suzy) of Baytown, and Kevin McDonald (Tina) of Edna; 11 grandchildren and 20 great and great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents and dear husband of 44 years, Clyde F. McDonald.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, a small family service will be held on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel in Edna.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations in Alice’s name may be made to the First Baptist Church of Edna, P.O. Box 417, Edna, Texas 77957.
Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221.
www.oaklawnfhednatx.com

