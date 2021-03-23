Alice Macha Bures

Alice is survived by her children; Dennis Bures and wife Cindy of Ganado, David Bures, Sr. and wife Renee of Ganado, Stephen Bures of Ganado, Gerald Bures, Jr. and wife Kelly of Morristown, TN, Sandra Martin and husband John of Brownwood, Cathy Hafernick and husband Rory of Bay City, Cynthia Bures of Ganado, and Mary Stavinoha and husband Craig of East Bernard. Also her eighteen Grandchildren, and Thirty-One Great-Great Grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; Charlie and Mary Sless Macha, husband Gerald A. Bures, Sr., and two brothers; Raymond Macha and Willie Macha, and her sister, Rosa Lee Vyvial.
Pallbearers will be; Howard Wood of Conroe, Derek Hafernick of Canyon Lake, David Lee Bures, Jr. of Ganado and Justin Bures of Vanderbilt, Zachary Stavinoha of Katy, and Kyle Bures Gurrero of Ganado. Honorary Pallbearers will be all of her grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Ganado Funeral Home, 800 S. Third St. Ganado, TX 77962, 361-771-2120.
