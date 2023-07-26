Alice Marie Plasczyk
Alice Marie Plasczyk
YORKTOWN — Our dear mother, Alice Marie Plasczyk, sadly passed away Friday July 21, 2023 at the age of 92, She was a loving mother, who was always there for us. She was born May 14, 1931 in Battle Creek, Michigan to Gerald and Hattie Marie Harkness Codling. She was a well-loved member of Holy Cross Catholic Church and the community of Yorktown.
She is survived by her children Shirley Keseling of Marion, Annie Plasczyk of Yorktown, Frances Plasczyk, Donna Plasczyk (Foster) and husband Steven, Diana Pawlik and David Plasczyk and wife Norma, all of Victoria and sister Geraldine Colding. She is also survived by her grandchildren Joe Wills, Sherry Oakes, Plenty Williamson, Astin Perez, Ross Plasczyk, Angela Coleman and April Pawlik, eight great grandchildren and two great great grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years Edmond Plasczyk, daughter Mary Jane Duderstadt, sister Beatrice Closs and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 pm Wednesday July 26, 2023 at Massey Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm. Funeral Mass will be 11 am Thursday July 27, 2023 at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren and Cornelius Fanelli.
Memorial can be given to Holy Cross Catholic Church or Yorktown Vol. Fire Department.
As per Alice’s request please wear any color but black.
