ALICE SALA RECH COVINGTON, LA FORMERLY VICTORIA - Alice Sala Rech, a longtime resident of Victoria County, died Tuesday morning, April 21st in Covington, LA. She was 92 years of age. Mrs. Rech was born on January 8, 1928, the second child of the late Josephine Pozzi Sala and John B. Sala, Sr. She was a descendent of a group of Italian workers who migrated to the Victoria/Rosenberg area in the late 1800's. Her grandfather, Giacomo Sala, was among those workers who helped build what became known as the Macaroni Line, a railroad from Victoria to near Houston. Afterwards, many of the workers settled in this area, including the Sala's. Mrs. Rech graduated from Patti Welder High School in 1944, and from Victoria College in 1946. In the spring of that year she began work at the Victoria Advocate in the classified advertising department. In 1947 she became the bookkeeper for the paper, and remained in that position until she left in 1960 to raise her daughter. She did extensive volunteer work for her daughter's schools, Nazareth Academy and St. Joseph High School, and was instrumental in the publication of the Taste of Victoria cookbook, published as a fundraiser for the two schools in 1974 on the occasion of Victoria's Sesquicentennial celebration. She married the late James William Rech in 1956, and passed away on what would have been their 64th wedding anniversary. She is survived by her daughter, Tami Wilson (Russell) of Mandeville, LA; granddaughter Sara Parker (Curt) and great-grandsons, Benjamin & James of Mandeville, LA; grandson, Ryan Wilson of Alexandria, VA; a sister, Ann Sala of Victoria; a brother-in-law, Hugh Frank Rech of Richmond, TX; two nieces, Lisa Atzenhofer (Matt) of Victoria, and Jackie Rech (Chris) of Irvine, CA; two nephews, Terry Sala (Melanie) of Victoria, and Tom Rech (Barbara) of Houston, TX. She was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Sala and a brother, John B. Sala, Jr. A rosary will be recited on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 9:30 AM followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Private burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nazareth Academy or St. Joseph High School would be appreciated. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- 'We want a symbol of unity': Residents to request Confederate monument's removal (12)
- Guest column: We say a lot by what we honor (8)
- Victoria County commissioners ax forensic audit (7)
- After Black Lives Matter protest, what's next for Victoria? (6)
- Letter: Removing statue serves as weapon in culture war (6)
- Letter: Protect our history from those wishing to destroy it (6)
- Guest column: Look through another's eyes for better understanding (6)
- Letter: Radical leftists are hijacking a man's unjust death (6)
- Letter: Regarding the monument, save, don't cave (5)
- A collective lack of leadership (5)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.