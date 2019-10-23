ALICE SABLATURA WRIGHT GANADO - Alice Sablatura Wright of Ganado, Texas passed away on October 20, 2019. She was born on August 17, 1937 in Louise, Wharton County, TX. She is survived by her husband of 60 years; Carl V. Wright, sons; Richard Carl Wright and Paul Allen Wright (Michelle), several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Alice graduated from Louis High School and attended Wharton County Junior College and Sam Houston State University. She taught school in Alvin, Texas and The Ganado Catholic School, and Edna ISD, and her last two years in Ganado ISD. On August 8, 1959 she married the love of her life; Carl V. Wright in Louise, Texas. Alice received many rewards and served as officer in several organizations; Delta Lambda, Treasure of Catholic Daughters, regent and treasurer Catholic Daughters. She was treasurer of Catholic Life, Branch 97, also President and Secretary-Treasurer of KJZT Society #43, and also served as the local Music Educator's Association and served on the State Board of Directors. Alice taught several years, as a teacher in the Assumption Catholic School, Ganado ISD, and most of her years in the Edna ISD. Her last 2 years was in Ganado as High School Choir and elementary music teacher. She and her husband Carl began as directors of the Assumption Church music program on July 7, 1963 with over 56 years of service. She began her music career as a youth singing in the church choir with her father; Paul J. Sablatura. She received a scholarship at Wharton Jr. College and was selected as "Outstanding Musician," and also won the "Texas Junior College Girls State Debate Championship." Alice and Carl sang for more than 90 weddings and many funerals in Ganado and surrounding communities. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of South Texas 605 E. Locust Avenue, Victoria, TX 77901. Visitation will be held at the Assumption Catholic Church in Ganado, on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 9:am to 10:am, with Rosary being recited at 9:30 am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:am with Father Kirby Hlavaty and Father Pat Knippenberg officiating, interment will follow at Assumption Catholic Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Ganado Funeral Home, 800 S. Third St., Ganado, TX 77962, 361-771-2120.
