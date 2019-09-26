ALICE MADDUX TENNISON POINT COMFORT - Alice Maddux Tennison was born June 22, 1925 to the late Amanda Jane Richards Maddux and C.R. Maddux. She is a member of the Church of Christ in Point Comfort. She is also a member of TRS and ARC. She met and married the love of her life, W.E. Tennison, November 22, 1942. She assisted in starting the school for the "Trainable Retarded". She was the teacher/director there for 14.5 years. She was nominated by Calhoun County Council for Retarded Citizens for the National ARC Employees Distinguished Service Award. She also worked with the Multi-Handicapped for 10 years with CCISD. She also worked with World Bible School Students for 3 years, taught Sunday school and VBS. She was preceded in death by husband W.E. Tennison, daughter Sandra Tennison (Earl Stone), parents, sisters Lela Liles, Edith Lawless, Gladys Farrell, Elsie Mae Pashcal, Jean Crawford, and brothers Baby Clifford, Buford, Bill, Oddis, Emmitt, and Granville. She is survived by son Bill Tennison (Linda Kay), 5 grandchildren Les La Joie, Sherri La Joie, William Tennison Jr., Tebel Gonzales, Sarah Burrier and Chris Quinter, 7 great grandchildren Brandon, Elliott, and Preston La Joie, Paige and Dacian Kerins, Abby and Dylan Irwin, Raylan Burrier and Blaze Quinter, and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 5PM - 7PM on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10AM on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home with the burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery at 1PM.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Radical socialist are the main cause of national divide (8)
- Editorial: Victoria County commissioners veer far off course with airport (5)
- Victoria County's inaction raises red flags (4)
- Guest column: Our government is choosing destruction over creation (4)
- Authorities seize 250 pounds of unknown illegal substance on US 59 (3)
- President nominates Victoria County sheriff as U.S. marshal (3)
- Generals announce postseason awards (2)
- Victoria neighbors worry lack of traffic safety features could spell disaster (2)
- Guest column: The road we choose to follow is ours; choose wisely (2)
- We are not all immigrants (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 26
Online Poll
Which type of kolache is your favorite?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.